2 knock-on effects at Stoke City if club strikes transfer agreement with West Brom

Stoke City midfielder Sam Clucas is said to be of interest to West Bromwich Albion this summer, according to a recent report by Football Insider.

The 30-year-old midfielder is one of the players that the Potters are looking to move on this summer as he enters the final year of his contract at the Bet365 Stadium and they could let him go if their asking price is met.

As stated in the report, the club are looking for a fee of around £3 million and are said to be intent on trimming what is an inflated wage bill over the next few months.

Clucas was a regular for the Stoke-on-Trent outfit last term, scoring two goals and assisting a further three in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Here, we take a look at TWO knock-on effects at Stoke City if the club agrees to sell Clucas to West Brom…

New midfielder targeted

The addition of a new midfielder would surely be high up on Michael O’Neill’s wish list this summer if Clucas does indeed move on.

Losing the former Chesterfield man would leave a big hole in the centre of the park that would certainly need filling.

As detailed in the same report, the club are also expected to let Ryan Woods leave for Birmingham City too this summer, raising questions over whether a new midfielder needs to be brought in or not.

It will certainly be interesting to see who the Potters would target as they look to add depth in that area of the squad.

Potters to press ahead with Lyle Taylor move

The Pitters could press ahead with their proposed move for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor this summer if Clucas departs, as the move would help to free up funds to bring in the frontman.

As reported recently by the Daily Mirror, the 31-year-old is said to be a target for the club as they look to add more firepower up front.

Taylor is sure to command a fee if he does indeed leave the Reds as he currently has a few years remaining on his current contract at the City Ground.

Moving on the likes of Clucas and Woods would allow Stoke to press ahead with an approach for Taylor and their other transfer targets.