2 knock-on effects at Sheffield Wednesday as they consider move for Middlesbrough man

Sheffield Wednesday have plenty of work to do ahead of the new season.

After losing so many players at the end of the last campaign the focus for Darren Moore is now on bringing in new players who can help the club as they adapt to life in League One.

One player who has been linked is Lewis Wing.

Yorkshire Live are reporting that the Owls are one of the clubs interested in the Middlesbrough man with the central midfielder facing an uncertain future this summer.

If Wing did move to Hillsborough then it could have a big impact on matters there, so with that in mind here are two knock-on effects that Sheffield Wednesday must consider.

Barry Bannan’s future

A move for Lewis Wing could be a sign that a key player is heading for the exit door.

Despite penning a new contract, Bannan’s future at the club is in doubt after admitting that the Owls ‘aren’t in a great place’ as uncertainty swirls around the club’s finances.

It would take a brave person to bet against the experienced player leaving the club, and if Wing does move to Hillsborough then it could be pivotal in Bannan’s decision.

The financial impact

Lewis Wing would be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday, but he won’t come cheap.

Despite falling out of favour with Middlesbrough it’s clear that the Teessiders won’t let him leave on the cheap given that he’s a player who is approaching his prime years in the game.

Wing would certainly cost a seven-figure fee and given the club’s ongoing struggles, it remains to be seen if this expensive a deal would be viable.