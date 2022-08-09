2 knock-on effects at Sheffield United if they accept big bid for midfielder

The Sander Berge transfer saga appears far from over at Sheffield United this summer, with Club Brugge preparing a move for the Norwegian according to Voetbalnieuws.

The 24-year-old still has two seasons left on his deal at Bramall Lane and has shown at times in the last year or so that he has ability well above Championship level.

With Morgan Gibbs-White returning to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, Berge is the obvious player to turn to as someone who can take on a greater share of the creative and goalscoring burden for the Blades.

Sheffield United are in a strong position financially due to Berge’s length of contract, however, if the player’s desire is for a deal to be done, the situation could accelerate between now and the end of the transfer window.

Here, we have taken a look at two knock-on effects if they accept an approach for Berge…

Fifth domestic loan slot to be filled quickly

The Blades are adopting a very sustainable approach in the second tier and are not utilising parachute payments in the Championship.

Reda Khadra, Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Ciaran Clark have arrived on loan already, allowing for one more slot to be filled in a matchday squad.

A swift replacement for Berge may well be sourced via the loan market, with Bramall Lane viewed as a beneficial destination by Premier League clubs.

The likes of Josh Onomah, Joe Lolley and Ivan Cavaleiro may become available at some stage, players very capable of contributing in attacking areas in the Championship.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield United sign Tommy Doyle on loan from? Liverpool Chelsea Manchester United Manchester City

Ben Osborn’s importance would increase

Osborn has played in a variety of positions and systems in his time at Sheffield United.

The 28-year-old earned a one-year contract extension in the summer has been a reliable performer in patches since the club’s drop to the second tier.

Should Paul Heckingbottom stick with a front three in Berge’s absence, Osborn could be the most likely player to come straight in, playing alongside Iliman Ndiaye behind a main frontman, rather than relying on someone like James McAtee week in week out.