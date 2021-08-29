2 knock-on effects at Sheffield United if club strikes transfer agreement with Wolves

Wolves are said to be keen on a loan move for Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie this summer, as per a recent report by The Sun.

McBurnie is one of many strikers that Slavisa Jokanovic has under him at Bramall Lane and it appears that the Blades could well be open to cutting down the number of forward options that they have.

The striker has only netted seven times in 71 appearances for the Steel City club and could well be open to heading to a new environment where he can get his game time and confidence up after a difficult spell with Sheffield United.

Wolves are said to see the player as a back up option for a loan deal this summer, so at present it remains to be seen if they will firm up their interest by making a bid or not.

Here, we take a look at TWO knock-on effects at Sheffield United if the club loans out McBurnie to Wolves…

Rhian Brewster stays

The young striker is yet another forward player that the Blades are said to be open to selling this summer if the right offer comes about.

Brewster has only netted once for the Blades since completing his much publicised move from Liverpool and will now be keen to hit form this season.

A move for McBurnie should earn him a stay of execution at Bramall Lane, with Jokanovic having yet to have settled on his strongest side.

This could well be a blessing in disguise for Brewster.

Oli Burke sold or loaned

Burke is yet another player who the Blades are said to be open to loaning out or selling this summer if the right offer comes in, as per a recent report by The Sun.

The Scottish forward originally joined the club from West Brom last summer but has largely failed to make much of an impact at Bramall Lane.

A former Nottingham Forest academy graduate, Burke doesn’t really suit the way that Jokanovic wants his side to play and as a result is seemingly surplus to requirements.

If McBurnie heads for the exit door, Burke could soon follow.