2 knock-on effects at Nottingham Forest if club seals transfer of 6-goal ace wanted by Derby and Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest are said to be eyeing up a move for Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu, as per a recent post on Twitter by Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas.

The frontman scored six times for the Chairboys last term and shone out as a consistent performer at Adams Park as the side fought valiantly to try and stay in the Sky Bet Championship.

With Wycombe having now dropped back down to League One, there is understandably mounting interest in the 26-year-old’s services heading into the summer transfer window, with Derby County, Middlesbrough and Millwall all said to have joined Forest in the race for the player.

Given that Ikpeazu only arrived at the Buckinghamshire club last summer, it would be fair to assume that the third tier side would be looking for a significant fee for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2023.

Here, we take a look at TWO knock on effects if Forest do indeed bring in the big target man in the near future…

Lyle Taylor gets sold to Stoke City

The 31-year-old striker has already been linked with a move away from the City Ground after enduring a frustrating first season on Trentside, with Stoke City said to be interested.

If Forest signed Ikpeazu, it could well give an indication that the club are preparing for life without Taylor as Chris Hughton looks to reshuffle his squad this summer.

The Wycombe man offers a younger alternative to the former Charlton Athletic striker and is arguably the player who is more in form at this moment in time.

Things aren’t looking bright for Taylor as they are and this development could well push him closer to the exit.

Ryan Longman move shelved

Forest have also been linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion’s young forward Ryan Longman recently and could well put that pursuit on hold if they sign Ikpeazu.

Signing the Wycombe frontman would suggest that the Reds are looking to go in a different direction in terms of what type of players they want to bring in this summer.

Ikpeazu is much further down the line in his career that Longman and would arguably guarantee Forest a return on their investment than the 20-year-old.

Bringing in a player that is proven at Championship level is sure to appeal to the club more than bringing in one that is not.