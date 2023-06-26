Leeds United are interested in signing Amad Diallo from bitter rivals Manchester United, according to The Mirror.

The Whites have identified Diallo as a target as they look to recruit in the wide areas with Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison both potentially departing after the club's relegation to the Championship.

A number of other players may leave Elland Road this summer, with Luis Sinisterra another winger with a strong reputation internationally, and Crysencio Summerville having admirers, too.

Should Leeds lose some of their wide options, then replacements will need to be sought, and Diallo has been earmarked as one such player. The Ivorian enjoyed an outstanding loan spell with Sunderland in the second tier last season, scoring 14 goals and collecting four assists in 43 appearances in all competitions to help the Black Cats reach the play-offs.

They were eventually beaten by Luton Town, but Diallo made a lasting impression at the Stadium of Light, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the 20-year-old is now hoping to be given a first-team chance at Old Trafford next season, but should he be sent out on loan again, Diallo's preference is a return to Tony Mowbray's side.

Leeds may now look to rival Sunderland for his signature, and both sides will be hoping, and indeed expecting, to be at the top end of the Championship in 2023/24.

Would Amad Diallo be a good signing for Leeds United?

Here, we take a look at two potential knock-on effects of Diallo joining Leeds from the Red Devils.

Signal of intent

Diallo would be a statement signing from Leeds, and most are epexting him to continue his steep development curve from last season.

A move to the Championship, where he has already proved himself to be one of the best players in his position already, could be a step below his current level, but that isn't a bad thing for Leeds if they land him.

Diallo is primed to explode yet again, and you wouldn't put it past him to have an even stronger season at second tier level in a team like Leeds', which is currently brimming with talent.

Leeds wouldn't just be signing a quality player, either, but showing the rest of the Championship that they can attract a particular calibre of player from under the noses of another rival team in the division. It is essentially weakening another competitor in that sense.

The Ivorian is explosive, dynamic, and has end product, which is growing with consistency by the game as well. He would help show the fans that Leeds mean business at the top end of the league next season, too.

Who departs?

The only issue with the links to Diallo, is that it will add fuel to the rumours of who leaves Leeds in the transfer window. Of course, the Whites need to replace outgoing wingers, but exactly who stays and goes is another question.

With Gnonto and Harrison likely to depart and uncertainty over the futures of Summerville and Luis Sinisterra, Leeds will need reinforcements, but they will also want to keep at least one or two of the aforementioned players as well.

Dan James is another option, and both Brenden Aaronson and Georginio Rutter can play out wide, but the uncertainty around what the team will look like in this area is perhaps a disruptive influence in the dressing room.

Although Diallo's signing would be a signal of intent, it would also be a sign that Leeds are willing to part ways with some of their other stars.

The future of many Leeds players needs resolving soon, and there is plenty of work to do for Leeds' new hierarchy this summer. Diallo would solve issues before they arrive in terms of departures, and is, at the very least, a signing that would excite the fans, too.