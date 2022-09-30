2 knock-on effects at Hull City after Shota Arveladze

Hull City have today made the announcement that they will be parting ways with their current manager, Shota Arveladze.

Despite the boss taking the club quite high up the table earlier on this campaign, a recent downturn in form has prompted the club to dispose of him. He came in halfway through the last season and managed to steer them clear of relegation – which was one of their aims – and it looked like his investment in players over the summer had paid off too.

The Tigers were on fire at first in the Championship and soared towards the top end of the table, However, they’ve since lost their last four games in a row – and that has now led to the departure of the manager.

With Arveladze now departing, here are two knock-on effects that the decision could now have for Hull.

1. A change in the goalkeeping department

Fresh eyes will probably mean a fresh chance for certain players in the team, including some substitutes and squad players who perhaps aren’t getting the gametime they want or need.

One such area comes in goal. Hull have alternated between their two shot-stopping options so it could now be a real toss up as to who gets the starting jersey going forward. Matt Ingram has started most of the side’s fixtures so far this season – he’s played in nine with one clean sheet – but as the results have turned, Nathan Baxter has been brought in,

So far, the on-loan youngster has only played once and that was a humbling 3-0 defeat to Swansea. Who starts in goal then could now be anyones guess, with a new manager set to come in.

It will probably give both goalkeepers the chance to get minutes and prove themselves then – and whoever makes the best impression can keep hold of that starting berth.

2. A change in the playing formation

Whoever comes in next probably won’t stick with the same style of play that Shota Arveladze had, nor will they probably keep his formation.

The manager opted for a 4-2-3-1 type formation, which worked at first but gradually lost its appeal and led to more defeats for the Tigers, Whilst Jean Michael Seri has thrived in his role and Oscar Estupinan has also bagged plenty as a lone striker with support, the players that Hull have available to them could mean a switch to a two-striker frontline or even a five at the back.

Hull have the capability to play in a multitude of ways, so whoever comes in can have a seriously clean slate. For now though, they’ll probably stay in the same formation as they keep an interim coach and look for a new manager.