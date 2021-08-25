2 knock-on effects at Fulham if club strikes transfer agreement with Man United

Fulham are said to be interested in taking Manchester United centre back Phil Jones on loan this summer, as per a recent report by 90min.

The 29-year-old former England international has endured a torrid last few years at Old Trafford and now appears keen to take on a new challenge in an attempt to revive his stuttering career with the Red Devils.

A handful of Sky Bet Championship sides are said to be interested in the Premier League winner, with Fulham exploring the possibility of taking him on loan.

It is stated further in the same report that the most likely scenario would be the player heading out on a temporary basis, with United paying the vast majority of his wages.

12 of these 25 Fulham facts are fake – Can you identify them

1 of 25 Fulham are London's oldest football club playing professionally – True or false? True False

Here, we take a look at TWO knock-on effects at Fulham if the club strikes an agreement with United for Jones…

Tosin Adarabioyo gets sold

The talented centre back has been linked with a move away from Craven Cottage this summer and the arrival of Jones could well pave the way for the 23-year-old to secure a departure from the West London club.

Adarabioyo enjoyed a great season in the Premier League last term and was most recently said to be of interest to Southampton.

The player himself hasn’t given any indications that he would live to depart the Championship side, however his head could be turned by the chance to return to the top flight.

In short, Jones arriving at the club could increase the likelihood that Adarabioyo will depart for pastures new.

Maxime Le Marchand to be moved on?

The French defender is said to be of interest to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb this summer, as per a recent report by BFMTV, and could well see his expected departure accelerated if Jones arrives.

Le Marchand spent part of last season on loan with Royal Antwerp in Belgium and is seemingly surplus to requirements at Craven Cottage.

He has largely failed to impress since joining from Nice back in 2018 and is widely predicted to move on as Marco Silva looks to trim his squad.

The defender is now into the final 12 months on his contract and the signing of Jones could well seal his fate.