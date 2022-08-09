2 knock-on effects at Burnley if they manage to sign Liverpool player

Burnley have already managed to bolster their squad by securing the services of a host of players during the current transfer window.

Manuel Benson became the latest player to make the switch to Turf Moor last week as he was signed on a permanent deal from Royal Antwerp.

Certainly not content with the business that they conducted, Burnley have recently been linked with a move for Sepp van den Berg.

According to The Athletic, the Liverpool defender is weighing up his options with a number of clubs trying to secure his services on loan.

Burnley are believed to be one of the teams who are keen to reach an agreement with the Reds over a temporary move for van den Berg.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two knock-on effects at Burnley if they do manage to sign van den Berg…

Burnley’s current centre-backs step up their performance levels

When you consider that van den Berg has played 61 games at this level during his career, he will be confident in his ability to force his way into Burnley’s side.

The 20-year-old will provide some added competition in the heart of defence for the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Luke McNally, CJ Egan-Riley and Charlie Taylor who has been utilised in this role by manager Vincent Kompany in the opening two games of the 2022/23 season.

Due to van den Berg’s arrival, Burnley’s defenders will need to step up their performance levels in order to stay in contention for a starting role.

This could potentially have a positive impact on the Clarets’ fortunes in the Championship as the club aims to launch a push for promotion.

Bobby Thomas leaves the club on loan

Having already slipped down the pecking order following the arrival of McNally, Egan-Riley and Harwood-Bellis, Bobby Thomas is expected to leave Burnley on a temporary basis this summer.

In an interview with Lancs Live earlier this month, Kompany confirmed the club’s intentions of sanctioning a loan move for the centre-back.

Thomas’ departure could potentially be accelerated by the arrival of van den Berg if a deal for the Liverpool man is completed in the coming days.

Previously loaned out to Barrow during the 2020/21 campaign, it will be interesting to see if Thomas joins another League Two side or is sent to a team who currently play at a higher level.

