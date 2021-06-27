2 knock-on effects as West Brom rival Aston Villa for £5million-rated talent

West Bromwich Albion certainly look like they mean business this summer.

Reports from the the Daily Mail have claimed that the Baggies are plotting a move for Oostende defender Jack Hendry as they look to bolster their defensive ranks.

The 26-year-old has only recently joined the Belgian side on a permanent basis but is being linked with a move to England with Teamtalk claiming that Aston Villa are also keen on the player.

With Valerien Ismael now onboard as the club’s head coach it means that a move for Hendry could have a big impact on the squad.

Here are two knock-on effects that West Brom must consider when making a move.

Competition for places

If Jack Hendry does make the move then there will be a couple of nervous faces.

Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartlett and Dara O’Shea will all be challenging for a spot in the heart of Valerien Ismael’s defence and if the 26-year-old does move to the club then it could mean that one of those players is pushed out.

Hendry is a quality player but four senior centre-halves could be too many for the Baggies to take into the new campaign.

A significant outlay

If West Brom want to do a deal then it’s not going to come cheap.

Reports from the Daily Mail claim that Oostende signed Jack Hendry for £1.8million this summer, but if they’re going to sell then it could cost around £5million.

That’s a significant outlay and the Baggies will need to be confident that he’s the man for them if they do pursue such a big-money deal.