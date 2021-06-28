2 knock-on effects as Sunderland plot move for Manchester United starlet

Sunderland could be stepping up their efforts in the transfer market in the coming days.

Reports from the Northern Echo have claimed that the Black Cats are plotting a move for Manchester United youngster Ethan Galbraith as they look to prepare for the season ahead.

The 20-year-old is expected to leave Old Trafford on a season-long loan deal and Lee Johnson’s side are hoping to swoop for central midfielder as the club return for pre-season.

Such a move is likely to have a big impact on the first team squad at the Stadium Of Light, so with that in mind, here are two knock-on effects that the Wearsiders must consider.

George Dobson’s future

The central midfielder could be on the move this summer.

Reports have claimed that Dobson is open to moving on this summer as he looks for more regular first team football, something which could materialise over the coming weeks.

The arrival of Ethan Galbraith could speed that process up with the 20-year-old likely to slot straight into that central midfield area in Lee Johnson’s side.

A free role for Lynden Gooch

The academy prospect is one player who could really benefit.

Lynden Gooch has been the victim of his own versatility at times after being used in a central midfield role when needed – a position which isn’t really his best position.

If Ethan Galbraith does join then it means that the American should be free to occupy a role as a support striker or a wide man as he prepares for a pivotal season in his own career.