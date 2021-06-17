2 knock-on effects as Millwall plot move for 6-goal Wycombe Wanderers man

Millwall are hopeful of signing at least one new striker this summer.

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, one of the players who is on Gary Rowett’s radar is Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu.

The Chairboys frontman enjoyed a decent campaign last term after finding the back of the net on six occasions, while also providing five assists in 33 appearances for the club.

With Wycombe suffering relegation it seems that a number of Championship clubs are hoping to tempt him back into the second tier with Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Derby County among the clubs who are keen.

If Millwall were to make a move it would surely have a knock-on effect at the club. Here are two potential ramifications.

The end of a lengthy striker search?

Millwall have been looking for a top attacker for some time now.

With Jed Wallace topping the club’s scoring charts last term – followed by Scott Malone and Mason Bennett – it’s clear that Gary Rowett would be looking for a striker to lead the line going into the new season.

While a number of players have been linked, a move for Uche Ikpeazu would be a huge boost going into the new season.

An uphill battle for Tom Bradshaw and Matt Smith

Like any new arrival, a fresh face is likely to have a big impact on the squad.

If Uche Ikpeazu was to move to The Den then it would certain improve competition for places as Gary Rowett looks to find the best attacker for his system.

As a result the likes of Tom Bradshaw and Matt Smith will face a big challenge to prove themselves as being Millwall’s best options, and if they don’t rise to it, then it could be a difficult season for them.