2 knock-on effects as Middlesbrough target summer move for recently-relegated man with 11 goal involvements

A fresh face has emerged as a summer transfer target for Middlesbrough.

Reports from Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas has revealed that the Teessiders are plotting a move for Wycombe Wanderers man Uche Ikpeazu with the view to a summer move.

The striker, who has just suffered relegation with the Chairboys, enjoyed a decent campaign on a personal level after scoring six goals and creating five more in 33 appearances for Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

It’s claimed that Derby County, Millwall and Nottingham Forest are also keen on a move for the 26-year-old as the frontman weighs up a route back into the second tier.

A move to Middlesbrough would bring certain knock-on effects to Neil Warnock’s squad so let’s take a look at what they could be.

20 facts about Middlesbrough’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Britt Assombalonga is 28 years old True False

Chuba Akpom’s future

The Middlesbrough striker looks like he could be facing an uncertain future this summer.

It’s been a disappointing debut season for Chuba Akpom who has struggled to nail down a regular spot in Neil Warnock’s starting XI, leading to Teamtalk revealing that the player would be allowed to leave the club this summer.

The arrival of Uche Ikpeazu could be the final nail in the coffin for the former Arsenal trainee as he future at the clubs continues to be in doubt

One less striker to find

It’s no secret that Neil Warnock is hoping to sign around three new strikers this summer.

With doubts over Chuba Akpom’s future – not to mention that Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga have moved on – it means that the club really need to get cracking if they’re to get some decent attacking options on board ahead of pre-season.

A move for Uche Ikpeazu would certainly be a step in the right direction and if they can get it tied up, there will certainly be a feeling of relief among supporters.