2 knock-on effects as Middlesbrough plot summer move for key Luton Town man

Middlesbrough look to be stepping up their transfer efforts with Football Insider linking them with a move for Pelly Ruddock.

The Luton Town midfielder is facing an uncertain future with his contract at Kenilworth Road coming to an end in the next few weeks.

It’s claimed that the Hatters are still trying to tempt the 27-year-old into staying with the club, but with interest building in his services, it could prove a tricky task.

After playing 44 times for Luton this term it’s clear that he’d be a big asset for Neil Warnock’s side, but every signing comes with knock-on effects.

Here are two impacts that Middlesbrough must consider.

The future of Lewis Wing

One player who could feel the impact of this deal is Lewis Wing.

The midfielder has struggled for game-time under Neil Warnock and after impressing during a loan spell with Rotherham there’s a feel that he could be surplus to requirements.

If Pelly Ruddock was to join the club it means that the former Shildon youngster could be pushed out the door in order to make room for the Luton man.

A tactical reshuffle

Pelly Ruddock would undoubtedly bring quality to Middlesbrough’s team, but the question is where he will fit.

Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, George Saville, Marcus Tavernier and Lewis Wing are already contending for those roles in the middle of the park, while Connor Malley and Hayden Hackney are also expected to be challenging for a role as well

Perhaps such a signing will lead Neil Warnock to alter the formation that he uses in order to accommodate his midfield talent.