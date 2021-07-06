2 knock-on effects as Fulham eye potential move for newly-promoted Premier League star

Fulham boss Marco Silva is considering a move to sign Will Hughes this summer, according to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror.

The Watford midfielder has spent the last four years at Vicarage Road enjoying his role as one of the Hornets’ most influential players during that time.

One of his managers at the club was Marco Silva, the man who has recently taken up the head coach post at Craven Cottage following Scott Parker’s move to Bournemouth.

With Silva plotting a reunion with Hughes this summer we take a look at the potential knock-on effects that could take place in the Fulham camp.

A potential exit for Tom Cairney

The Fulham skipper has been heavily linked with a move away this summer.

Reports from Teamtalk have claimed that Slavisa Jokanovic is looking to bring the midfielder to Sheffield United following his appointment as the club’s boss.

If Cairney does move on then Will Hughes could be the perfect replacements as Marco Silva looks to add a progressive playmaker to the central areas of his midfield.

A huge chunk of the transfer budget

While Will Hughes will be a substantial additional, there’s no doubt that it will come at a cost.

The Watford man is highly-rated at Vicarage Road and that means that he won’t be allowed to leave the Hornets on the cheap.

That doesn’t mean that a move won’t be affordable for Fulham, but if a deal is going to be done then I’d certainly expect him to cost a significant amount for a Championship club.