2 key qualities Flynn Downes would bring to Leeds United if Jesse Marsch secures transfer agreement

Leeds United are monitoring Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes as a potential Kalvin Phillips replacement according to The Times.

Downes has shown his class in patches in his debut season in South Wales with the 23-year-old slotting into Russell Martin’s Swans side very nicely.

It demonstrates the differing ideas of Jesse Marsch compared to his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa, that the American wants to pursue a player who is mainly known for their on the ball ability, and not their off the ball running and ball winning abilities.

Here, we have taken a look at two key qualities that Downes would bring to Leeds if Marsch secures the transfer agreement…

Press resistant potential

Downes is extremely intelligent with his ball manipulation and decision making in tight spaces.

The 23-year-old can receive the ball under pressure in tight areas and play his way out with ease, and takes a lot of responsibility in possession, alongside Matt Grimes for the Swans.

With pressing intensity such a theme of modern football and a tactic endorsed by some of the best coaches in the world, being able to play through a high press can be so effective at the top level and the addition of Downes would certainly make Leeds more press resistant in possession, particularly in their own defensive third.

Out of possession intelligence

Particularly under Bielsa, there were lots of turnovers in possession across the course of a Leeds match.

Downes does not overstretch his responsibilities as a central midfielder and therefore can be a key figure in defensive transitions.

For his age, Downes plays with a lot of intelligence and his positioning certainly falls into that, the 23-year-old would provide an upgrade to Adam Forshaw, definitely looking longer term, and would give Marsch more control in ensuring that the Whites are not hurt immediately after losing possession due to his smart positional play.