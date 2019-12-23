2 key passes: This 30-y/o was Swansea’s saviour once again at the weekend

Andre Ayew was on hand to score his eighth goal of the season and give Swansea City a 1-0 win at Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday.

It wasn’t the prettiest win for Steve Cooper’s Swansea but a win nevertheless, and a consecutive one which takes them up to 7th in time for Christmas.

They’d gone six games without a win before the visit of Middlesbrough the weekend before last. The top-six looked to be fading further away from the Swans but the recent form of their Ghanaian talisman has turned their attention back onto the play-offs.

Ayew has scored four goals in his last three games for Swansea – scoring the winner yesterday meant that his goals have secured all seven of Swansea points in their last three outings.

It wasn’t a vintage display from Ayew or Swansea yesterday, but they did enough to see off a Luton side who’ve been strong at Kenilworth Road this season:

The 30-year-old is often the bright spark for Swansea and that was the case yesterday. He started on the right of an unusual front-three for Swansea which saw the return of Borja Baston in the middle, and Bersant Celina filling the left-hand side of the attack.

Swansea managed 20 shots on Saturday but it was Ayew’s chest from less-than-a-yard out which proved the difference, pushing the ball over the line in-front of the travelling fans.

Ayew’s future at Swansea was uncertain before the start of the season. He’d spent last season on-loan at Fenerbahce where he scored a handful of goals in the Turkish Super Lig, but he’s bounced back in South Wales and has already surpassed his return of five in Turkey.

He’s hailed in Wales, and Cooper will know how imperative he is to their season’s fortunes. A play-off finish seemed the minimum after their blistering start to the season but they’ve since been too inconsistent, and where they’ll finish is anyone’s guess.

Ayew could well fire Swansea into the top-six by May – he’s a player with Premier League qualities and Swansea are lucky to have him, but he can’t do it all on his own and Cooper needs to get more out of his team as a whole.