2 key issues Alex Neil will need to fix at Sunderland ASAP

Sunderland are set to finally have a new manager in place for their trip to AFC Wimbledon this weekend – almost two weeks after parting company with Lee Johnson.

Johnson was sacked after a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Bolton Wanderers at the end of January and for a while it appeared that Roy Keane would make a sensational return to the Stadium of Light to replace him.

With the Irishman no longer in the running as of Thursday morning though, the job is set to go to Alex Neil, who has been out of work for nearly a year since his departure from Preston North End.

Looking at the Black Cats’ recent results though, a lot needs to change and fast if they are to climb back into the race for automatic promotion to the Championship – let’s look at two things that the Scot needs to fix as soon as possible.

A leaky defence

When Sunderland were on their good run at the start of the 2021-22 season that saw them top the table at one point, they had only conceded 11 goals in their first 12 league matches – four of those coming against Portsmouth.

But as time has gone on, the situation has worsened – five goals conceded at Rotherham, three goals leaked at Sheffield Wednesday and more recently six against Ian Evatt’s Trotters have painted a bleak picture.

Danny Batth was brought in during January to add experience to the back-line but his arrival hasn’t helped stem the flow of goals going into Sunderland’s net and it’s an issue that needs resolving.

Ross Stewart’s goals

Earlier in the season, Sunderland were blowing teams away with big scorelines – 5-0 wins over Cheltenham, Sheffield Wednesday and Morecambe and a 4-0 victory over Crewe being the standouts.

Recently though the goals have dried up with just five netted in the last six League One matches, and that has partly come down to the misfiring of leading talisman Ross Stewart.

The Scottish striker has 18 goals to his name this season but his last came in 3-1 home defeat to Lincoln City last month.

Jermain Defoe has been brought in to try and help ease the burden on Stewart but if they are to have any chance of automatic promotion this season then Neil needs to find a way to get the 25-year-old back on the scoresheet.