2 Joe Worrall replacements Nottingham Forest should consider if he leaves this summer

Joe Worrall is currently being monitored by Premier League clubs with the summer in mind, as per a report from the Sunday Mirror (March 20th, p.71).

The report credits Brighton, Everton and West Ham as the three sides currently in pursuit, with his performance against Liverpool at the weekend only justifying a top-tier move, should Forest remain in the Championship.

Worrall has proven to possess all the physical and athletic traits needed to operate at a promotion-chasing Championship club, whilst his technical ability ranks amongst the best defenders in the division.

Here, we take a look at two Joe Worrall replacements Forest should look at should he depart in the summer…

Ronnie Edwards

Ronnie Edwards has accumulated vital experience in the Championship this season, with the 18-year-old featuring regularly for Peterborough United throughout this campaign.

Yes, Posh have conceded more goals than any other side in the division this season, however, Edwards is just 18 years old and has been tasked with playing consistently in a relegation battle, which speaks volumes about how highly he is rated.

Given that his current deal does not expire until 2025 means that it might be a difficult one for Forest to complete, but he is someone who would join the club and immediately push for a starting spot, should Forest remain in the second-tier.

He is someone who also has so much potential and has what it takes to grow into a Premier League defender.

The most striking thing when watching Edwards is his composure and ability when in possession, whilst he is also becoming more dominant from a defensive perspective.

Luke McNally

Luke McNally is another option who fits the description of a young, ball-playing central defender, who is increasing in stature.

The 22-year-old has been excellent in Oxford United colours this season and is someone who will certainly be on the radars of several second-tier clubs.

Featuring 23 times for Karl Robinson’s side, McNally’s aerial presence has been felt in both boxes, with the Irishman scoring four goals in League One, whilst proving to be a rock in the defensive third.

He is another who possesses a lot of composure on the ball and looks to progress the play with a good range of passing and strong ball-carrying abilities.