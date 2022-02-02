2 issues Steve Bruce would have to fix ASAP at West Brom if appointed

West Brom are looking to appoint Steve Bruce as the club’s new manager after sacking Valerien Ismael.

The Frenchman had been under huge pressure following the 2-0 defeat at Millwall over the weekend and a decision on his future finally came today.

Now, the focus is on naming his successor and Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that the Baggies are in ‘advanced negotiations’ with former Newcastle chief Bruce.

The 61-year-old has excellent pedigree at this level, having won promotion with Birmingham City and Hull City in the past, although his recent jobs may not make him the most popular choice with the support.

Nevertheless, we look at TWO issues Bruce would have to fix at Albion should he take the job…

The relationship between the club and fans

This is slightly unfair on Bruce as the Albion fans have grievances with people at a high level.

However, the club is toxic right now and it would be the responsibility of the manager to repair some of that damage. That can be with how he speaks to the support and more importantly with how the team performs.

He will have to quickly get people onside as everyone needs to be pulling together if the Baggies are to get promoted.

Getting the best out of Grady Diangana

If Bruce does take over, he will inherit an Albion squad that is packed full of talented players at this level.

But, in the eyes of many, the standout individual is Grady Diangana. For whatever reason, the former West Ham man has not been at his best for some time, yet everyone knows he is capable of deciding matches at this level.

So, whether it’s a clever bit of man-management or a tweak to the system, Bruce needs to do something to get Diangana back to his best.