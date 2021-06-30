2 issues Chris Wilder will need to sort at Fulham ASAP if he takes Craven Cottage job

Fulham’s managerial hunt continues after the exit of Scott Parker to AFC Bournemouth earlier this week and it looks as though the men from Craven Cottage could head down the Chris Wilder route.

Several names have been linked with the job including Steve Cooper and Javier Pereira and it remains to be seen exactly who is going to get the job in SW6 for next season.

According to talkSPORT, though, Wilder is in talks with the Lilywhites over a potential move to become their manager and that would be an appointment that could really excite fans of the club, given his record of winning promotions at several sides in the past.

What issues does Wilder need to sort out if he does put pen to paper at Craven Cottage, though? We take a look at two things that will be amongst his most pressing concerns…

Attacking options and Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s future remains up in the air but there is a feeling that now Scott Parker has left the club he could well be willing to stay.

Even if he does remain for next season, though, the Lilywhites need to add more to their final third in terms of options in their squad.

Chris Wilder will be quick to assess the players he has available to him and then be looking to dip into the market and recruits for the final third may need to be the priority.

Will he stick or twist with his playing style?

This is an issue and decision that Wilder will need to make quickly as players get back up to speed ahead of next season.

If he arrives, he needs to work out whether the players he has can fit the mould of his 3-5-2 approach that yielded a lot of success at Sheffield United or whether he needs to go another way with the options at the club.

He’s a manager more than good enough to find a system that will get the best out of the squad at Fulham, he just needs to work out whether he needs to change to fit them or whether there’s enough of them that can adapt to fit his last preferred style.

