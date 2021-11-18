2 Ipswich Town youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

The Ipswich Town youth setup has been extremely productive in recent years, providing some excellent players for the first team and the English football pyramid.

Macauley Bonne has romantically returned to the club and is thriving under Paul Cook, while Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell, Matt Clarke, in recent seasons, and even Kieron Dyer from yester year have gone on to achieve so much in the game.

The Tractor Boys have a very stacked squad at the moment so the immediate pathway may be for some of the younger players to go out on loan, and Tyreece Simpson has been setting a great example banging the goals in as a temporary Swindon Town player this term.

Here, we have taken a look at two Ipswich Town youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game…

Bailey Clements

21-year-old left back Clements has spent time in the National League with Dagenham and Redbridge in the past and has made two first team appearances this season.

In the absence of Matt Penney and Hayden Coulson at left back, it speaks volumes to Clements’ talent that Paul Cook was happy to turn to him for Ipswich’s 0-0 draw with Oxford United at Portman Road last Saturday.

Clements’ deal in Suffolk runs out in the summer but the club reserve the right to extend it by a further season. Hopefully the clean sheet against Oxford was enough to convince Cook that the youngster is capable of stepping in for more first team action as the season progresses.

Tete Yengi

20-year-old striker Yengi has bagged three in the club’s last five Professional Development League outings. Yengi was born in Adelaide, Australia and signed from Newcastle Jets in September 2021.

The Tractor Boys must have seen something in him to bring him into the youth ranks at 19 and he will have plenty of striking role models in the senior side to look up to.

Bonne, Joe Pigott, James Norwood and Kayden Jackson have all had very successful careers in the EFL to this date and will provide inspiration for Yengi to kick on in the U23 side for now.