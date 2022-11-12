2 Ipswich Town youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Ipswich Town are enjoying a good season in League One, with Kieran McKenna really getting a tune out of his players at Portman Road.

McKenna showcased his coaching expertise last season with the Tractor Boys and is looking likely to deliver a promotion push this term.

Of course the season is still young, but Ipswich are going well and are nicely nestled inside the top three or four clubs in the League One table.

Naturally, McKenna has his favourites within the squad and, like any side chasing promotion, it’s going to be more achievable if Plan A is working. Simply, he won’t have to be chopping and changing his side week-on-week if he doesn’t have to.

Because of that, it might open up the door for some of the clubs youngsters to head out on loan during the January transfer window.

We outline TWO that we feel are contenders for that here:

Gerard Buabo

Buabo has had a taste of senior football at Ipswich, but the bulk of his development is being served in the youth setup.

In January, a decision needs to be made on whether it’s going to be best for Buabo to stick around at Portman Road, developing with the youngsters and padding out McKenna’s squad when needed, or heading out on loan.

A loan into the top end of the National League could be perfect for the teenager and help him develop quicker than expected. There’s nothing like the intensity of senior football, which Ipswich will be aware of.

Edwin Agbaje

Agbaje is similar to Buabo in where he is with his development.

He’s on the cusp of Ipswich’s senior side at the moment and has had his chances in the EFL Trophy and FA Cup.

However, like his teammate, the 18-year-old isn’t quite getting the exposure to senior football he could be.

A loan out into the National League, just for six months, could do him the world of good and leave him in a position to kick on and play senior football more permanently in 2023/24.