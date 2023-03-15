Ipswich Town have played a key role in the development of some fantastic players over the years and that is not beginning to change at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys helped provide a platform for players like Connor Wickham, Darren Ambrose and Flynn Downes to make the step up to senior football in the past, and there are reaping the rewards of their youth system with Luke Woolfenden becoming a crucial player in the backline in the last couple of years.

Ipswich’s approach to player recruitment and assembling a very deep squad for the level has made it more difficult to progress from the youth setup in the last couple of seasons, but that has not stopped Cameron Humphreys from showing his class in League One this term.

The Tractor Boys are clearly a club on an upward trajectory and will be confident of re-establishing themselves back in the Championship in the next few seasons.

Harry Clarke, Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis have represented signings with a long term view in the last couple of transfer windows and it will be interesting to monitor the club’s approach to their academy in the coming years.

Here, we have taken a look at two Ipswich youngsters that could be ones to watch in 2023/24…

Edwin Agbaje

Versatile right sider Agbaje has begun to make his first inroads into senior football and is currently on loan at National League side Yeovil Town.

The 19-year-old joined Yeovil in late January and has made nine league appearances since.

The Irishman has made two senior appearances for the Tractor Boys this season, one in the FA Cup and the other in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Right back or right wing back, outside of Wes Burns, is not the strongest position in the squad at the moment, and therefore it is not unrealistic to see Agbaje competing for a place in the first team squad in pre-season.

It will be interesting to monitor what kind of development plan Kieran McKenna and the club have for him.

Gerard Buabo

17-year-old forward Buabo has begun to make his way to the top of the academy setup this season and has also made two senior appearances for the Tractor Boys.

To be trusted with first team minutes when McKenna is trying to keep such a big squad happy just goes to show the faith that the club have in him and his potential.

Buabo has already spent time out on loan, in a brief stint at Bury Town at the start of last season, and has scored five goals for the club’s U21 side this season.

With time on his side Buabo will be hoping to build on his initial taste of the first team environment in years to come.