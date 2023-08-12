Ipswich Town made a perfect start to life back in the Championship during the opening weekend of the new season.

The Tractor Boys have a lot of anticipation surrounding them going into the new campaign, with many tipping them to compete in the top half of the table immediately.

Kieran McKenna’s side earned a 2-1 win over Sunderland to show everyone that they are capable of going toe-to-toe with the league’s best and getting results, even if the performance didn’t quite match expectations.

Nathan Broadhead scored against his former side to give Ipswich a lead into half-time, before George Hirst made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute.

Dan Neil pulled one back for Tony Mowbray’s side, who were down to 10 men for the final 20 minutes due to Trai Hume’s red card, but Ipswich held on for all three points.

What changes could Kieran McKenna make to Ipswich Town’s starting XI against Stoke City?

An EFL Cup clash with Bristol Rovers will see McKenna’s side back in action on Wednesday.

But the league resumes at the weekend, with the Suffolk club taking on Stoke City at Portman Road in what will be the club’s first home game at this level in four years.

Here we look at two tweaks McKenna could make to his starting lineup to take on the Potters on Saturday…

Omari Hutchinson

Hutchinson came on in the final 20 minutes of the game to make his debut for the club.

Hutchinson has arrived on loan from Chelsea, and will be looking to become an important part of the team.

The versatile attacker could step into the side in any number of roles, so could be worth giving a first start.

The first home game of the season is a good opportunity to see what he is made of, and it is likely the clash with Rovers on Wednesday will be his chance to prove he is ready.

He was brought on for Conor Chaplin, but it’s unlikely Chaplin will lose his place given his importance to the side.

However, the Chelsea loanee could figure on the right, or even in a deeper midfield role, so could be an option for McKenna to freshen things up after Ipswich struggled for possession against the Black Cats.

Dominic Ball to start?

Ball came off the bench in the closing stages of the win over Sunderland, replacing Janoi Donacien in stoppage time.

Ball has had fitness issues since joining Ipswich last summer, but could be in line to get a rare start at the weekend.

The 28-year-old has more Championship experience and might be better suited to taking on a side of Stoke’s stature.

Ipswich struggled to control the game as much as they would have liked on Sunday, so might see Ball as a potential replacement that could be made to help alleviate this issue.

He could also step into midfield in place of Massimo Luongo to reinforce the side’s defensive solidity.

McKenna could easily opt for no changes to his team given the positive result against Mowbray’s side at the weekend, but players will be itching to feature in the club’s first home game of the new campaign.