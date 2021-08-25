2 Ipswich Town transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

Ipswich Town find themselves without a win so far this season, drawing twice and losing twice in their opening four games of the season.

The Tractor Boys’ opening day draw at home to Morecambe was followed by 2-1 losses away at Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town, before returning to Portman Road to play out a 2-2 with MK Dons.

Paul Cook has welcomed 16 new faces through the doors at the Suffolk club, creating an almost entirely new squad for the rigours of League One football.

However, in an interview with the East Anglian Daily Times, Cook has indicated that Ipswich’s business is not done yet.

Here, we take a look at two transfer dilemmas that Ipswich will need to act on before the 31st of August…

Potential for an additional midfielder

Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell, Cole Skuse, Teddy Bishop, and Emyr Huws, have all left the club this summer, whilst only three of the five have been replaced, in Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, and Tom Carroll.

This suggests that the midfield area might need to be strengthened in what remains of this transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Cook’s side will turn to the free market to complete their summer business, or if they are eyeing up players who are currently elsewhere.

At a glance of the squad on paper, Ipswich perhaps lack a tenacious, ball-winner, who can operate as a holding midfield player.

Armando Dobra’s immediate future

Ipswich winger Armando Dobra has emerged as a target at both AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The report states that The Tractor Boys still see Dobra as part of their future plans, but with the number of new additions, he would struggle for game time next season.

Both Dobra himself, and Ipswich, would prefer the destination to be in League One, as reported by TWTD.

Should Dobra secure a temporary exit, then it would seemingly open up another spot in Cook’s 23-man squad.

Quiz: Have Ipswich Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Ipswich Town won or lost more games against Norwich City? Won more Lost more