2 Ipswich Town team dilemmas facing Paul Cook ahead of Morecambe clash on Saturday

Ipswich Town kick off their Sky Bet League One campaign with a home clash against newly-promoted Morecambe this weekend.

After an impressive summer transfer window at Portman Road, the Tractor Boys are one of the favourites to win promotion and make a timely return to the Championship this season.

The likes of Joe Pigott, Scott Fraser, Macauley Bonne and Rekeem Harper, who are all proven at this level and above, have put pen to paper on a move to Suffolk this summer.

When you add Paul Cook’s experience of winning three league titles as a manager to the mix, Ipswich do look a good bet for promotion, and the expectation is that they should come out on top against Morecambe this weekend.

That’s easier said than done, though, with the Shrimps looking to defy the odds and survive the drop straight back down to League Two after winning promotion last term.

What dilemmas may face Cook ahead of this weekend’s clash? Here, we take a look at a couple…

The right attacking formula

Towards the end of last season, Ipswich went six games without scoring, highlighting their lack of goal threat in the final third.

Cook has looked to address that this summer, though. Conor Chaplin, Joe Pigott and Macauley Bonne have signed, whilst Scott Fraser and Wes Burns will look to add goals from midfield.

It will be interesting, then, to see which formation and which attacking line-up Cook looks to field as his new-look team take to the grass this weekend.

You’d imagine that one of Bonne, Chaplin and Pigott will have to drop out, given that they all play in the same position and only two striker spots are realistically up for grabs.

Will they gel?

Whilst this may not be a problem which directly affects this weekend’s game and this weekend’s game only, it could be a concern amongst supporters.

Ipswich have undoubtedly captured the signatures of some very impressive and experienced players this summer, and that has subsequently put them right up there in the betting markets for League One promotion.

But there is a concern that whilst they are talented individuals, how quickly will they gel and all sing off the same hymn sheet?

The likes of Sunderland had the same problem when they dropped into League One from the Championship. Despite having plenty of experienced, big names on the books, they are still yet to find the right formula and haven’t escaped the division.

It will play on Cook’s mind and will lead him to thinking about how he sets his team up and who to throw in.