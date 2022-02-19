2 Ipswich Town team dilemmas facing Kieran McKenna ahead of Burton clash

Ipswich Town have conceded just once in their last five games and will be hoping to reduce the five point gap between them and the play-offs when Burton Albion arrive at Portman Road this afternoon.

There were some impressive attacking displays in the games that followed Kieran McKenna’s appointment in Suffolk, however the Tractor Boys seem more reliant on a solid defensive process given how the last handful of fixtures have panned out.

Expectations remain high at Portman Road and with the investment the playing squad has seen this season, the board will still be intent of pushing for a top six finish.

The Brewers have been in good form themselves and will be quietly confident of upsetting the home crowd, but the quality is there to see in the Ipswich squad and anything but three points will be seen as a failure by McKenna.

Here, we have taken a look at two team dilemmas facing McKenna ahead of this afternoon’s game…

Lee Evans or Tyreeq Bakinson?

Bakinson has started four of six games since joining on loan from Bristol City, finding the net once, including the last two in a row alongside Evans and most recently Sam Morsy.

Evans missed out at Milton Keynes Dons last weekend, due to a knock, but will be expected to return and continue his usual partnership with Morsy in central midfield.

Bakinson is arguably a more energetic and dynamic midfielder, but Evans has the experience, with McKenna unlikely to change the system it will be interesting to see who he chooses to partner Morsy.

Frontline

Kayden Jackson earned just his second league start of the season in the Tractor Boys’ goalless draw at Stadium MK last weekend, but McKenna will be expected to freshen up the attacking unit against Burton who are more vulnerable defensively than Liam Manning’s side.

Macauley Bonne, the club’s top scorer in the league, James Norwood and Sone Aluko will all have been pushing for a starting berth in training this week, providing McKenna with plenty of options but also selection headaches in choosing an attacking contingent to ensure maximum points are yielded this afternoon.