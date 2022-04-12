2 Ipswich Town summer transfer decisions facing Kieran McKenna when the window opens

Ipswich Town look to be heading in the right direction under boss Kieran McKenna.

Although the play-offs this year are looking unlikely, since the Northern Irishman’s arrival at the club, there has been much improvement from the Tractor Boys.

It looks to be a busy summer ahead for the club in that sense, with McKenna looking to make decisions in the transfer market that will allow his side to compete for the play-offs and beyond next campaign.

With that being said, here are two transfer decisions facing Kieran McKenna when the transfer window opens this summer.

Tyreeq Bakinson

One decision that McKenna has to make is whether or not to sign midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson to the Portman Road books on a permanent basis.

Bakinson joined the Tractor Boys on loan in January, with BristolLive reporting that the deal has an option for Ispwich Town to make the move permanent this summer.

So far, the 23-year-old has made 13 appearances in Sky Bet League One and, he recently earned praise from Tractor Boys captain Sam Morsy.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee Ipswich would have to pay as part of the deal, but McKenna must decide soon whether or not Bakinson is worth bringing back to Portman Road this summer.

Trigger Sone Aluko’s extension?

Another decision facing Kieran McKenna is whether or not to trigger an extension in Sone Aluko’s contract.

The 33 year old is out of contract at the club this summer, but according to Transfermarkt, the Tractor Boys hold the option of keeping Aluko for a further year.

The former Nigerian international has appeared 29 times for Ipswich in League One this campaign, scoring three goals and assisting once.

Aluko will be 34 by the time the 2022/23 season comes to an end, so McKenna must make the tough decision on his future this summer.