2 Ipswich Town selection dilemmas Kieran McKenna is facing ahead of club’s clash with Wigan

Ipswich Town will be looking to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Rotherham United when they face league leaders Wigan Athletic this evening at Portman Road.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 by the Millers last weekend as Michael Smith’s second-half strike secured all three points for his side.

Whereas Ipswich are no longer contention for a play-off place, they will be hoping to end the current campaign on a positive note by producing some encouraging performances in their upcoming clashes.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Rotherham, it will be intriguing to see whether Blues boss Kieran McKenna opts to make a host of changes to his squad tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Ipswich selection dilemmas that McKenna is facing ahead of his side’s meeting with Wigan…

Will Conor Chaplin return to the club’s starting eleven?

With McKenna revealing yesterday that Sone Aluko will need to be assessed ahead of this game after missing training due to a knock that he sustained against Rotherham, there is a possibility that the winger will not be fit enough to feature against Wigan.

If this turns out to be the case, the Ipswich boss may opt to turn to Conor Chaplin for inspiration tonight.

Capable of operating in a number of different roles, Chaplin has shown glimpses of promise this season as he has scored seven goals in the third-tier for the Blues.

By adding to this total in this evening’s showdown with the Latics, the 25-year-old could help Ipswich defeat Leam Richardson’s side.

Could Idris El Mizouni be handed the opportunity to prove his worth in this fixture?

Whereas it would be somewhat of a surprise if Sam Morsy is not partnered in the heart of midfield by Tyreeq Bakinson this evening, Idris El Mizouni will be hoping that McKenna gives him the opportunity to prove his worth against the Latics.

Think you're a hardcore Ipswich Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Tractor Boys quiz

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich beat in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in 1981? FC Cologne Hertha Berlin Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich

The 21-year-old has only made four league appearances for the Blues this season and was an unused substitute in their defeat to Rotherham.

In order to convince McKenna that he deserves to be part of the Ipswich manager’s plans for the future, El Mizouni will need to demonstrate that he is capable of competing at this level between now and the end of the term.

If he is brought on as a substitute against Wigan, the midfielder should be aiming to showcase his talent in this particular fixture.