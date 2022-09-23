2 Ipswich Town selection dilemmas Kieran McKenna is facing ahead of club’s clash with Plymouth

Ipswich Town will be aiming to move three points clear of their nearest challengers Portsmouth in the League One standings this weekend by securing a victory over Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

Currently top of the League One standings, the Blues will unquestionably be confident in their ability to cause issues for Argyle.

When you consider that Plymouth have won all four of their home league games this season, Ipswich know that they will have to be firing on all cylinders at Home Park this weekend.

Having witnessed his side’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, it will be interesting to see whether Kieran McKenna opts to make any changes to the Blues’ starting eleven for the club’s meeting with Argyle.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Ipswich selection dilemmas McKenna is facing ahead of this fixture…

Will Kyle Edwards be drafted in as Wes Burns’ replacement?

With Wes Burns set to miss this fixture due to the fact that he is currently on international duty with Wales, it will be interesting to see who is given the nod to feature on the right-hand side of the pitch.

One of the players who is capable of playing in this particular role is Kyle Edwards who featured for Ipswich in their EFL Trophy victory over Arsenal’s Under-21 side in midweek.

The former West Bromwich Albion man has been limited to just three cameo appearances in the third-tier this season.

Determined to prove his worth to McKenna, Edwards could bolster his chances of playing on a regular basis in the coming months if he delivers the goods against Plymouth.

Could Dominic Ball be handed the chance to impress?

Another player who will be keen to make a difference for Ipswich in Sunday’s game is Dominic Ball.

The midfielder scored his first goal for the Blues in the EFL Trophy earlier this week as he helped his side seal all three points in this group stage fixture.

Whereas it would be somewhat of a shock if Sam Morsy and Lee Evans do not line up in the heart of midfield this weekend, Ball could still potentially make an impact as a substitute.

McKenna will be hoping that the ex-QPR man will be able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency during the remainder of the season.

