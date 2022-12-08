2 Ipswich Town players whose contract situation should be a priority

Ipswich Town will be hoping to maintain a push for promotion in League One over the course of the coming months.

With the transfer window set to open in January, it will be interesting to see whether the Blues decide to engage in some activity.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna could potentially boost his side’s chances of securing a return to the Championship by securing the services of some fresh faces.

The 39-year-old will also need to make some decisions regarding the futures of existing members of the club’s squad in the not-too-distant future.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Ipswich players whose contract situation should be a priority…

Janoi Donacien

After making 43 league appearances for Ipswich last season, Janoi Donacien has managed to feature regularly for the club at this level during the current campaign.

Deployed as a centre-back and as a full-back by the Blues, the 29-year-old has illustrated that he is more than capable of producing assured displays at this level.

Although Donacien’s contract is set to expire next summer, Ipswich do have the option to trigger a clause which will automatically extend his stay for another 12 months.

If the defender continues to impress, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Blues take up this aforementioned option as Donacien will prove to be an asset to the club regardless of what division they are playing in next season.

Kane Vincent-Young

Ipswich should also be looking to resolve Kane Vincent-Young’s long-term future at Portman Road.

Like Donacien, the defender’s deal is set to expire in June 2023 but the Blues once again have an option to automatically extend his stay for another 12 months.

A versatile player, Vincent-Young has already demonstrated during the current campaign that he is capable of playing at left-back, right-back and in the heart of defence.

Whereas the 26-year-old is not likely to start many games if Ipswich secure promotion to the Championship next year due to the presence of Donacien, Wes Burns and Leif Davis, he could prove to be a good squad player who McKenna can rely on to deliver the goods when his services are required.

