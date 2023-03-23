Ipswich Town are in a battle to win promotion from League One this season, and it’s sure to go to the wire.

Given the budget he has had, Kieran McKenna will be expected to take the Tractor Boys back to the Championship this season, whether it’s via the play-offs or by finishing in the top two.

So, there’s a lot of pressure on the boss, but his side have played some excellent football this season, and a run of six consecutive victories going into the international break suggests McKenna’s men are peaking at just the right time.

No matter what happens over the coming months though, it seems clear Ipswich are on the rise under the former Manchester United coach, and he will be backed to ensure they keep improving.

Therefore, another busy summer window is expected, and fans will be excited to see who comes through the door, particularly if the side do go up.

However, outgoings are also needed, and here we look at TWO players who will be looking to leave Portman Road whichever division the club are in…

Vaclav Hladky

The 32-year-old is a good keeper, but the harsh reality for Hladky is that in Christian Walton, Ipswich have arguably the best stopper in the league. That’s evident by his form at the moment, with seven clean sheets in a row showing just how good he is.

Sitting on the bench in the league all season will have frustrated Hladky, and whilst the Suffolk side would want to keep him as backup for another year, you would expect the player to push for a move.

With his deal expiring in 2024, this is their last chance to get a decent fee for the ex-Salford City man, and a summer exit would appear to suit all parties.

Kayden Jackson

It’s a similar story for Jackson, with the striker another who has just over a year left on his contract, so the summer is a good opportunity to get a fee.

George Hirst is preferred as the central striker, whilst Freddie Ladapo is the first backup, with McKenna simply feeling they are the better options right now, and it’s hard to argue.

Jackson has played his part this season, but a fresh start where he can get more game time will be the best option for him and the club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

