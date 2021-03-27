2 Ipswich Town players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Portman Road

Ipswich Town have entered a new era under Paul Cook with the ex-Wigan Athletic boss taking over from Paul Lambert at the start of the month.

And he probably can’t wait to get to grips with the team in his first transfer window this summer after results haven’t gone quite to plan so far.

Cook has managed to only pick up just one win from his first five games – three of those being losses – and he’s been chopping and changing to see what his line-up is to no avail.

There could be a heavy squad turnover this summer – let’s look at two players who may be looking at the Portman Road exit door at the end of the season.

Freddie Sears

Sears is a Tractor Boy veteran now, having signed for the club from Colchester United back in 2015, and he was linked with a return to the U’s in the January transfer window, but it failed to materialise into anything serious.

The 31-year-old has been a good servant to Ipswich Town but in a season that has produced just one goal in 21 games, the forward looks destined for a summer exit – but if he goes on a goalscoring run between now and the end of the season that could change.

But realistically, Sears isn’t good enough for where Ipswich want to be and that is the Championship, so it would be a real surprise if he’s at the club next season.

Andre Dozzell

Dozzell only signed a new deal until 2024 back in December, but Ipswich site TWTD reported in February that Championship clubs QPR and Blackburn Rovers were tracking his progress ahead of the summer.

With the 21-year-old being at the club for so long (he joined the academy at the age of eight), Dozzell may be looking for a fresh challenge and if Ipswich don’t get promoted this season, which on current form looks like a likely outcome, then a move to the second tier could be a head-turner.

Ipswich fans won’t want one of their own to depart, and it would likely take a decent fee for the club to part with him, but realistically Dozzell may already have his eyes on stepping up.