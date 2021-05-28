2 Ipswich Town players who may never put on a Tractorboys shirt again and why

It promises to be a busy summer for Paul Cook as he looks to revamp his Ipswich Town squad in the transfer window.

The Tractor Boys missed out on promotion from League One for the second year running this season, finishing ninth after Cook was unable to turn their fortunes around.

Ipswich even failed to score in eight of their last 11 League One matches, too, highlighting the need for Cook to bring in his own players this summer.

Cook has reportedly told a number of his players that they are free to find new clubs this summer, with plenty of incomings and outgoings likely to materialise.

Here, we take a look at two Ipswich players who may never put on a Tractor Boys shirt again…

Kayden Jackson

Ipswich have struggled for goals this season, which is perhaps a huge understatement.

Town failed to score in six successive league games towards the end of the season, leaving Cook with plenty to do in the summer.

Jackson scored only one goal in 25 League One appearances this season, and it is believed that he is one of the many players to have been told to find a new club.

With links with Charlie Wyke and Colby Bishop now emerging, it is likely that Jackson will be replaced by the club this summer.

His contract was recently extended by 12 months after the club triggered an option, but that only happened as they are looking to recuperate some of the money they paid for him.

Andre Dozzell

Dozzell’s situation is a bit of an intriguing one.

The midfielder was a key player under Paul Lambert and the club tied him down to a new four-year deal back in December.

Fast forward five months, and Dozzell is another player who has been told that he is free to find a new club.

The 22-year-old, who made 43 appearances in League One this term, isn’t likely to have a shortage of suitors, though.

Brentford, Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers are all reportedly interested in signing the midfielder, and if a sale materialises, it could raise a fair amount of funds for Cook.