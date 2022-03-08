2 Ipswich Town players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Ipswich Town’s transfer business this summer will largely depend on what division the club ply their trade in.

The Tractor Boys are currently ninth in League One and chasing a play-off place.

While they are far from the favourites to gain promotion in what is a very competitive field, there is still an outside chance they get the job done.

That means it is still too early to say exactly what the clubs plans will be in terms of personnel they will be specifically targeting.

But the club will have a fair idea of who their transfer targets will be and which of their own players will be considered for sales at the end of this season.

Here are TWO players who could leave the club this summer…

Tomas Holy

Holy has fallen massively out of favour at Ipswich in the last 12 months.

The Czech enjoyed two moderately successful seasons with the club when he arrived in 2019.

But he has now been shipped out on loan twice this season as he struggles to find a settled role.

Holy started the season on loan with Cambridge United where he featured a meagre two times during his time with the club.

He has since joined Port Vale on loan for the remainder of the campaign where he has been more present in the side.

But it is likely that his time is over at Ipswich as he settles at a lower standard of the English pyramid.

Rekeem Harper

The former West Brom man only signed at Portman Road last Summer, but has been unable to settle in at his new club.

Harper ended up leaving on loan in January, joining fellow League One outfit Crewe Alexandra for the remainder of the season.

Before that move, Harper had only appeared 13 times, with just six of those being starts.

He has been a more consistent presence at Crawley, where he has played five times since joining at the end of the mid-season transfer window.

The midfielder could be on the chopping block come the end of the season if Kieran McKenna doesn’t find a fit for him in his plans for the team.