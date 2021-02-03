2 Ipswich Town players who may be disappointed not to have left in the January transfer window: Opinion

In the end, it was something of a quiet January transfer window for Ipswich Town in terms of outgoings.

With the exception of Janoi Donacien – who joined Fleetwood on loan until the end of the season – there were just a handful of younger fringe players who left the club on a temporary basis.

As a result, there may be some players who are still at Portman Road now, who may be rather regretting the fact they were unable to secure a move elsewhere before the window closed late on Monday night.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two current Ipswich players, who may be rather unhappy with the fact they did not get a move to another club before the close of the winter market.

Kayden Jackson

One Ipswich player who may be wondering what might have been right now, is Kayden Jackson.

It has been reported that Championship side Huddersfield Town made a late offer worth up to £1million for the striker on deadline day, something that ultimately failed to come off.

Given Jackson has so far had just one season in the Championship during his career so far, you do feel as though there will be a sense of disappointment that he did not get an opportunity to prove himself in the second-tier over the next few months, and it will be interesting to see if that situation changes in the summer.

Freddie Sears

Another striker who may be frustrated that he found himself staying put at Portman Road in January, is Freddie Sears.

The 31-year-old was linked with a return to former club Colchester – who he played for between 2011 and 2015 – during the window, although no deal was completed for the attacker.

Given he has struggled for goals in League One recently, you do wonder whether a move to League Two, and a club he knows well could have been appealing for Sears, whose contract expires in the summer, meaning there could be a decision for him to make come the end of the season.