2 Ipswich Town players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Kieran McKenna will know that next season he will be judged on Ipswich Town‘s results and that anything short of a serious promotion challenge will likely mean the end of his tenure.

Paul Cook was backed significantly in the transfer market last summer and McKenna can expect the same over the next few months – indeed his squad could look very different than it does now in the 2022/23 League One opener.

That will be due to both arrivals and departures, with the former Manchester United coach likely to want to clear some room for his new reinforcements.

There are a number of players whose position at Portman Road is unclear right now and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted two who face an uncertain few weeks ahead…

Joe Pigott

There was no shortage of suitors when Joe Pigott left Wimbledon last summer but though Ipswich won the race for him, his debut season at the club has not worked out for either party.

The 28-year-old centre-forward scored 22 times for the Dons in 2020/21 but has managed just three goals for his new club and played barely more than 1200 minutes of football.

That he featured in just two of the final seven games of the League One season hints at where he sits in the pecking order under McKenna and with the Ipswich boss likely to recruit more forward firepower this summer, it may be that Pigott is moved on.

He’ll want to use pre-season to prove a point to the Northern Irish coach but it remains to be seen whether he’ll get the chance to do that.

With the start of the transfer window just around the corner, Pigott faces some uncertain weeks ahead.

Tyreece Simpson

Tyreece Simpson has made it clear he is keen to leave Ipswich this summer but the club have activated the one-year extension in his contract to tie him down until the end of next season.

That looks likely to be a way to protect his value and there are said to be a trio of teams – Barnsley, Luton Town and Peterborough United – interested in buying him from the Tractor Boys this summer.

McKenna may be keen to try and persuade the exciting 20-year-old, who impressed on loan at Swindon Town, to stay put before such a move is agreed.

Simpson can’t depart before the window opens next month, which leaves him with some uncertain weeks ahead.