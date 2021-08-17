2 Ipswich Town players who could leave the club before the 31st August transfer deadline

Ipswich Town announced their 16th signing of the summer yesterday, with Tom Carroll confirmed as Paul Cook’s latest new player.

CEO Mark Ashton has wasted no time since arriving at Portman Road in the summer, adding player after player as he looks to make the most of the ambition of the new owners.

There have been some outgoings as well, with Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, and Teddy Bishop among those to depart, but it would be a shock not to see more players leave the League One club before the window closes.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined two Ipswich players that could depart before the 31st of August transfer deadline…

Kayden Jackson

Kayden Jackson’s fall down the pecking order at Ipswich has been fairly dramatic, having featured 62 times in the past two seasons, but appears to be a direct result of the amount of new attacking talent that has been brought in this summer.

The 27-year-old looks out of favour completely at the moment, with the likes of Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne, James Norwood, Conor Chaplin and Louie Barry clearly above him in Cook’s thinking.

Jackson trained with the U23s for a large part of pre-season and earlier this month the EADT reported that he was likely to leave the club in the current window.

With just one year left on his current deal at Portman Road, the striker could be available on the cheap but Ipswich will likely want to get some value for him.

Jackson has proven himself a consistent goalscorer in the EFL in the past and you’d imagine he shouldn’t be short of options.

Myles Kenlock

Jackson’s time looks to nearly be up at Ipswich but at least he’s been given a shirt number, the same cannot be said for Myles Kenlock.

The left-back was number 30 last term but heads into the 2021/22 campaign without a squad number and you’d imagine it won’t be long until he departs Portman Road.

Another player that looks to be a victim of Ashton’s summer signings, the arrival of both Matt Penney and Hayden Coulson seems to have left him excess to requirements.

The 24-year-old has been at Ipswich since 2014 but his seven-year spell at the club seems likely to come to an end in the next few weeks.

Kenlock could make a smart addition for a lower League One side or a League Two team.