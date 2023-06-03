What a season the 2022/23 campaign turned out to be for Ipswich Town.

After showing some promise under Kieran McKenna following his arrival halfway through the 2021/22 season, this campaign, the Tractor Boys were competing at the sharp end of the division all season long.

In the end, they achieved an incredible 98 points, and lost just four matches all season.

Remarkably, that was only good enough for second place in League One this season, which is testament to what a brilliant job Plymouth Argyle, who finished on 101 points, did under their boss Steven Schumacher.

Which players could leave Ipswich Town this summer?

Of course, though, with promotion comes challenges, such as preparing your squad for the division above, and better quality opposition.

That means better quality players need to be signed, and unfortunately, some players have to exit to make way for them.

The club have already confirmed several departures when their retained list was announced last week, for example, with four first-team players - Joel Coleman, Matt Penney, Kane Vincent-Young and Richard Keogh - departing Portman Road.

Others could join them either permanently or on loan in leaving the club this summer, though, and with that in mind, below, we've identified two players we think could fit the bill.

Gassan Ahadme

One player that certainly looks as though they could depart Portman Road this summer is forward Gassan Ahadme.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has some tough calls to make this summer.

The 22-year-old featured just eight times for Ipswich in 2022/23, and was loaned out to Burton Albion during the January transfer window.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements in League One, it feels unlikely things will be different for the forward in the Championship, as Ipswich look to improve their quality in all areas of the pitch.

Ahadme is contracted to the club until 2025, so perhaps another loan deal could be on the cards for him this summer.

Could Rekeem Harper leave Ipswich Town?

Another player who could exit the club this summer is midfielder Rekeem Harper.

The 23-year-old joined Ipswich back in 2021 but has made just 19 club appearances since.

During his time at Portman Road, he has been loaned out to Crewe and Exeter for game time.

Like Ahadme, it seems unlikely he is suddenly going to jump into the first-team squad, and so either a permanent move away this summer, or another loan deal, would make sense.

Harper is only contracted at Portman Road for one more season, with a contract that expires in June 2024.