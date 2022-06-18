2 Ipswich Town players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Ipswich Town have already began making moves this summer to strengthen their squad ahead of their 2022/23 League One campaign.

Freddie Ladapo and Dom Ball have been signed by the club, meanwhile key players such as Wes Burns and Luke Woolfenden have agreed fresh terms at Portman Road.

Under Kieran McKenna, the Tractor Boys will surely be one of the favourites for promotion to the Championship when the season gets underway.

With that being said, there are some members of the Ipswich squad that aren’t quite ready to feature regularly for the club just yet.

As such, we’ve picked out two players Ipswich Town could and probably should loan out this summer.

Armando Dobra

One player at Portman Road that could certainly benefit from a loan move in 2022/23 is left winger Armando Dobra.

The 21-year-old spent time out on loan in League Two last season, but despite a promising start, fell out of favour at Colchester United.

Making just 17 appearances for the club in all competitions would have been good experience for the youngster, but, a full season playing regular football is likely to develop his ability, and chances of being good enough for Ipswich, further.

Having featured 30 times for the Tractor Boys, an impressive season out on loan could convince Kieran McKenna to bring the winger into his first team squad for another chance the following campaign, or perhaps even mid-season.

Cameron Humphreys

At just 18-years-old, it could be the right time for central midfielder Cameron Humphreys to experience his first loan spell.

Having made six appearances for the Tractor Boys first team he has shown very small glimpses of his ability, but a move to a team in League Two or even the National League to begin with could be a good move for the teenager.

He has plenty of time to break into the first team equation at Portman Road, and a season out on loan playing matches would stand him in better stead than another season of youth football mixed with a handful of senior appearances.

A short term loan to the National League that could be re-assessed in January, for example, could make a lot of sense for Humphreys.