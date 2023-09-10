Highlights Ipswich Town have made impressive signings and are currently in second place with 12 points from their first five matches, showcasing their potential for promotion.

Kieran McKenna revitalised his Ipswich Town squad this summer with quality options across the pitch.

Ipswich Town have continued to impress despite the step-up in quality following last season's promotion-winning campaign.

The Tractor Boys find themselves in second spot going into the international break, picking up 12 points from their first five matches.

Victories against Sunderland, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City, while defeat in an emphatic 4-3 display against Leeds United prevented the perfect start for the East Anglian outfit.

Nevertheless, it has proven to be exactly the start McKenna and co. would have been hoping for so early on in a potential promotion quest, their attacking dominance as the second-highest scorers in the division credited for their exciting style.

After an impressive innings last term, wholesale changes were not necessary with a modest six summer signings brought in to replenish the manager's options.

Dane Scarlett and the returning George Hirst have been brought in to create and deliver the goals while Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson provides a different dynamic to the attacking quartet.

Jack Taylor also provides much-needed competition in the middle of the park while Brandon Williams returns to East Anglia in search of more regular game time away from Old Trafford.

With a plethora of quality options in most positions, it is natural players were to go the other way, however, there are still plenty of numbers at Portman Road. As such, FLW take a look at the players we expected to move this summer but didn't.

Elkan Baggott

The 20-year-old is a respected talent at Portman Road, continuing his development with various loans across the footballing pyramid.

The Indonesian international played seven times back in 2021 for National League outfit King's Lynn Town as the Linnets suffered relegation to the sixth tier.

The then teenager made two League One appearances for the club the following season before going back on loan last term, initially to Gillingham where he played 19 times in the fourth tier.

His time in Kent was cut short, however, moving up a division with Cheltenham Town but made just one appearance for the club, hitting a road block in regard to playing time.

Back at Portman Road, central defensive options of Harry Clarke, Luke Woolfenden, George Edmundson and Cameron Burgess, Baggott is unlikely to be playing regular football at senior level again and could have benefitted from another loan move to continue his development, even if it was a return to League Two.

Cameron Humphreys

While it is completely understandable why McKenna wants to keep Humphreys close to home after impressive EFL Cup outings this season, it could be argued more regular minutes elsewhere would better serve his long-term development.

The Ipswich Town graduate made his debut back in August 2021 in the EFL Cup, starting in a 1-0 loss to Newport County.

The 19-year-old has continued to impress in recent times, including 17 League One appearances last term - ten of which came as starts.

The midfielder scored twice in Ipswich's promotion quest, including a late equaliser away to Lincoln City - a vital point in fending off Sheffield Wednesday for an automatic promotion spot.

Delivering once again this season with a goal in the 2-2 affair against Reading FC, Humphreys has shown his quality in the EFL on a consistent basis rather than sporadic five-minute cameos. However, recent recruitment and step up in divisions could make it tricky to carry on such impressive trajectory and may be one to be reconsidered come January.