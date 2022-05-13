2 Ipswich Town players to watch out for next season

After missing out on a top-six finish in League One during the 2021/22 campaign, Ipswich Town will be desperate to move forward as a club under the guidance of manager Kieran McKenna next season.

The Blues produced some encouraging performances at this level after handing over the reins to McKenna in December.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Ipswich go on to sign a number of players who are more than capable of delivering the goods in the third-tier.

McKenna will also be keen to see some of the current members of his squad step up to the mark later this year.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Ipswich players to watch out for next season…

Conor Chaplin

Signed by Ipswich on a permanent basis during the previous summer window from Barnsley, Conor Chaplin managed to show some signs of promise in his debut campaign at Portman Road.

In the 39 league games that he participated in, the 25-year-old scored nine goals for the Blues whilst he also provided three assists for his team-mates.

Deployed in a number of different positions by Ipswich, Chaplin will be looking to push on next season by starting more games for the club in the third-tier.

Limited to 24 starts at this level last season, the former Barnsley man could potentially become a key player for Ipswich later this year if he maintains his consistency.

Kane Vincent-Young

Since joining Ipswich in 2019 from Colchester United, Kane Vincent-Young has only illustrated glimpses of his talent in the third-tier as he has missed a considerable chunk of action due to injuries.

The full-back was limited to just 22 appearances in all competitions last season as he struggled to tie down a regular spot in the club’s starting eleven.

The 26-year-old may feel as if he has a point to prove heading into the 2022/23 campaign as his development has been hindered by the stop-start nature of his spell at Ipswich.

If he can maintain his fitness over the course of the season, Vincent-Young may be utilised on a regular basis by McKenna as Ipswich look to challenge for promotion.