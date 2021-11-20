2 Ipswich Town dilemmas facing Paul Cook ahead of Sunderland match today

Ipswich Town will be looking to continue their impressive recent form on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland.

The Tractor Boys have lost just once in their last 11 games in all competitions, a run that after a slow start to the season, has seen them now move to within touching distance of the play-off places.

But with Sunderland also eyeing promotion this season, this is unlikely to be an easy game for the visitors as they make the long trip to the North East.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two dilemmas facing Ipswich manager Paul Cook ahead of this game, right here.

Who plays at left-back?

One position of concern of concern for Ipswich going into Saturday’s game, is the left-hand side of their defence.

With Hayden Coulson having been out recently through injury, young Bailey Clements has stepped in to that position, ultimately producing a mixed bag of performances.

That could make it a risk to start Clements again in that position given the significance of this game, meaning Cook may have to think hard about whether or not to move someone over from another position, to take up that role at left-back.

Will there be a Sunderland backlash?

Although this is undoubtedly a huge game in the battle for promotion from League One, there can be no denying that Sunderland are in a poor run of form coming into this one.

The Black Cats go into this game having failed to win any of their last six matches in all competitions inside 90 minutes, something which has put the pressure on Lee Johnson and co.

But with the quality Sunderland have in their side, they do have enough to return to form at any time. That is something Cook is seemingly aware of, and he will have to have his Ipswich side prepared and ready, in case this is a game where the Black Cats manage to do that.