2 interceptions, 1 assist: The Luton Town man who continued his impressive form in Millwall draw

Luton Town picked up another point as they look to secure a top six finish as they drew 2-2 with Millwall over the weekend.

The fact Nathan Jones has the Hatters sitting fourth in the table is remarkable given the resources the club have in comparison to most others in the league.

However, it’s no fluke, with smart recruitment, excellent coaching and a real team spirit just some of the factors behind Luton’s rise.

And, one individual who is a clear example of their ability to find a bargain is Amari’i Bell. The left-back arrived on a free transfer in the summer and it’s fair to say that his first season at Kenilworth Road has been superb.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a key part of Jones’ team and he showed his quality against the Lions, picking up his second assist in as many games after teeing up Elijah Adebayo for the opener.

With an ability to run beyond all game, the wing-back system at Luton appears to be getting the best out of the former Blackburn man, who is the main creative outlet down the left for the team.

That was evident again on Saturday, as Bell had 58 touches in the game, attempted two dribbles and had a 76% pass success rate.

Of course, his role also has a lot of defensive responsibility, and two interceptions, one clearance and a 75% success rate in ground duels proves Bell is also perfectly capable of helping the team at the back. Quite simply, he is a very reliable wing-back.

Now, the only focus for the player will be on helping the Hatters to the Premier League and if Bell can do that it would be a remarkable journey for himself as well.

Having played non-league football with Nuneaton and Kidderminster as a youngster, before making over 100 appearances for Fleetwood, Bell knows all about working his way up to the top – like most of his teammates.

There could be another chapter to write too, and if Bell and the group continue to perform as they have been, Luton will feel they’re capable of defying the odds.

