2 ins and 3 outs we could see at Charlton Athletic in the January transfer window

Charlton Athletic‘s January transfer window plans are yet to become clear, with discussions still yet to take place ahead of the window that opens in just over a month, suggesting that the Addicks may once again be behind other League One clubs in their preparations.

The Addicks do not have a left-footed left back or a left-footed centre back, which given Ben Garner’s style of play is quite important, and are seriously lacking in the striker position, with only really 19-year-old Miles Leaburn, currently injured, looking like a reliable number nine this campaign.

With that in mind, not many supporters will have high expectations in January, with owner Thomas Sandgaard previously explaining that he does not want to pay any transfer fees until the end of the next season.

Here, we have taken a look at two ins and three outs we could see at Charlton in January…

Two ins

A deal for Macauley Bonne fell through on transfer deadline day in September, and the former Charlton striker has not been able to pick up regular minutes for Queens Park Rangers in the Championship this term.

The Addicks’ transfer policy has been very unimaginative in recent windows, with Jonathan Leko and Chuks Aneke returning to the club, from Birmingham City when ex-manager Lee Bowyer was at the helm, to limited degrees of success.

Continuing that trend in bringing Bonne back to the club would not be a surprise, offering the 27-year-old a platform in League One to showcase his ability before his deal runs out in west London this summer.

Garner has been vocal about wanting a left-footed centre-back and his requests were not answered in the summer transfer window.

The Addicks have only signed two players on loan this season, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace and Steven Sessegnon from Fulham, so there should be some wriggle room financially in looking to utilise that area of the market.

Romoney Crichlow played under Garner at Swindon Town in the first half of last season, before being re-deployed at Plymouth Argyle by Huddersfield Town in the second half of the campaign, where the centre-back would have played alongside Sessegnon.

Mirroring that pattern, Crichlow could switch loan destination from Bradford City of League Two to Charlton Athletic of League One and reunite with Garner and a handful of other former Swindon players who arrived in the capital this summer, in January.

Three outs

Ashley Maynard-Brewer has looked the part in goal for the Addicks in recent weeks, stepping in due to injuries to Joe Wollacott, who was set to go to the World Cup with Ghana anyway, and Craig MacGillivray.

The latter has not featured since suffering a concussion in the side’s 3-3 draw at Burton Albion, so it is worth waiting for further information on that, but should he make a full recovery the Scotsman will likely leave the Addicks in the not too distant future.

MacGillivray is one of the better shot-stoppers in League One and an exit could be facilitated, with Maynard-Brewer looking like a competent option at the moment, potentially via a loan to buy deal with the former Portsmouth man’s contract in SE7 up in the summer.

Surprisingly, Jake Forster-Caskey has been exiled at times this season by Garner and a move away seemed close at the back end of the summer window.

The gifted central midfielder is still only 28 years old and will likely have admirers in League One and Two.

There is a surplus of central midfielders in the squad, making a Forster-Caskey departure all the more likely.

Diallang Jaiyesimi also came close to an exit in the summer transfer window and with his contract running until the summer of 2024, the club will be keen to offload the 24-year-old.

Loan to buy could be an avenue worth investigating here as well, with Jaiyesimi falling down the pecking order and the emergence of Tyreece Campbell adding healthy competition for places.