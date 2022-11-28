2 ins and 3 outs we could see at Burnley FC in the January transfer window

Burnley have had a phenomenal first half of the season so far under new manager Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian has overseen a massive squad overhaul at Turf Moor, but has kept the team competitive as they sit top of the Championship table.

Just two defeats from their opening 21 games has given the Clarets the edge over their promotion rivals, as they set the pace ahead of the World Cup break.

But Kompany will already have his mind on potential January transfer window activity as he looks to further shape the squad to his liking.

Here are two ins and three outs we could see at Burnley in the winter window.

In: Forward

An extra forward is needed in this team, which has been evident with the fitness issues of Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes.

The pair have done well this season and have been central figures in the side in recent years.

But at 33-years old each, the duo cannot keep going at the same rate as they have in the past, and fresh legs are needed.

Their fitness issues have compounded the situation, and a third option is needed to build towards the future, with Michael Obafemi a potential transfer target after the failed move to sign him on deadline day last September.

In: Midfielder

Another midfield option wouldn’t go amiss either to pad out the squad, with better squad options likely needed to maintain their pace for promotion.

While Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork have all performed well as first choice options in the team, perhaps finding better alternatives from the bench or for rotation could help Kompany through the difficult second half of the season.

The fitness status of Ashley Westwood has not helped this campaign, and thinking longer-term with a replacement in January could help the team share the load in 2023.

Out: Kevin Long

Long has fallen down the pecking order even further under Kompany, having failed to feature in the Championship so far this season.

The defender is unlikely to earn his way back into the team barring an injury crisis in the team’s backline.

Given his contract expires in June, a sale in January could be a solid way for the club to earn some funds from player sales.

Out: Ashley Westwood

Westwood has been a valuable servant of the club over the last several years, but his time at the club is coming to its final stages.

A move in January may be what’s best for Westwood if another midfielder does arrive.

The 32-year old has struggled for fitness and his contract expires in 2023, which could force Burnley to move on the Englishman in January.

Out: Johann Berg Gudmondsson

The winger has fallen down the pecking order at Turf Moor, with a slate of new wingers signed in the summer.

The Icelander has started seven games for the club, and still has a role as a useful squad player.

But with his contract expiring in the summer, perhaps seeking a move in January may be a good chance for the club to earn some money to be reinvested back into strengthening the first team squad.