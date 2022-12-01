2 ins and 2 outs we could see at Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday are enjoying an excellent season in League One so far as they look for a return to the Championship.

The Owls are currently third in the table, one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two behind leaders Plymouth Argyle. Darren Moore’s side are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league, are the third highest goalscorers in the division and also have one of the best defences in the league, having kept 10 clean sheets already this term.

Moore will be hoping his side can secure automatic promotion this time around after losing out in the play-off semi-finals to Sunderland last campaign.

He made some outstanding signings in the summer, including the likes of David Stockdale, Will Vaulks, Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith and the former West Bromwich Albion and Doncaster Rovers boss will likely be using his extensive contacts in January to further strengthen his squad.

These are some of the potential incomings and outgoings we could see at Hillsborough.

Ins

Ryan Porteous

If there has been one problem position Moore has struggled with during his time in S6, it has been defensively.

The Owls have suffered repeated injuries to their back line, this season alone Liam Palmer, Ben Heneghan, Dominic Iorfa, Akin Famewo, Jack Hunt, Reece James and Mark McGuinness have all had time on the treatment table. Of those, Heneghan and Famewo’s injuries have been longer term, with the former not expected to play again this season.

With that in mind, it would not be surprising to see Moore look for defensive reinforcements in January, particularly given his preference to play with a back three.

According to the Daily Record, Wednesday are one of a number of clubs interested in Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous. They face competition from Championship sides including Stoke City, Millwall and Luton Town and Hibernian recently confirmed that the 23-year-old will not sign a new deal at the club.

With his contract expiring in the summer, Hibs may look to cash in on him in January rather than losing him for a free in the summer, opening the door for a potential move to South Yorkshire.

Duane Holmes

According to a report in The Sun, Wednesday are interested in Huddersfield Town midfielder Holmes.

The 28-year-old has scored six times in 67 appearances since returning to the John Smith’s Stadium from Derby County last summer, including playing in each of Town’s 20 league games so far this season.

Wednesday also face competition from the Rams, who are reportedly keen to bring Holmes back to Pride Park.

It would be a surprise to see the American be allowed to leave Huddersfield, particularly given that he has been a regular this term, but he would be an excellent addition to Moore’s attacking options.

Outs

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

This will be one departure that Wednesday will be hoping to avoid in January.

The 21-year-old is beginning to establish himself as a regular in Moore’s midfield and although he does not play every week, has contributed five goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

Wednesday are keen to get Dele-Bashiru tied down to a new contract, with Moore recently confirming that discussions are ongoing.

The Manchester City academy graduate attracted interest in the summer, with Wednesday reportedly turning down an offer of just under £1m from Championship side Blackpool.

Given Dele-Bashiru’s impressive performances this season, it is likely he will have even more potential suitors now and with his contract expiring in the summer, the Owls will not want to lose him for nothing.

If Dele-Bashiru does not commit his future to the club, chairman Dejphon Chansiri may decide to cash in while he can, particularly if his valuation is met.

Callum Paterson

It has been a frustrating season for Paterson so far.

The 28-year-old is incredibly versatile and has played in a number of different positions during his time at Hillsborough, but has found his game time limited this season and has only made 10 league appearances, with only four of those being starts.

It is clear that Moore still values the Scotsman as a useful player in and around his squad, but the arrivals of the likes of Mallik Wilks, Alex Mighten and Michael Smith have pushed him down the pecking order.

Paterson has scored one goal for the Owls so far this term and while the club will not necessarily be keen for him to leave, if an opportunity came along to give him more game time elsewhere, it could be right for both club and player.