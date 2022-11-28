2 ins and 2 outs we could see at Luton Town in the January transfer window

Now under the stewardship of Rob Edwards, it remains to be seen how January will play out for Luton Town.

The Hatters currently sit a point outside of the top-six positions in the Championship and will be hoping that they can secure a spot in the play-offs once again.

Whilst we wait for the campaign to resume, here, we take a look at two ins and two outs we could see at Luton when the January transfer window opens…

In – Central defender

Luton certainly added depth during the summer transfer window but the one department they were unable to strengthen was the central defensive position.

With several defensive injuries surfacing, and combined with the departures of Peter Kioso and Kal Naismith, adding a centre-back in January will likely emerge as Edwards’ top priority.

Michael Hector had been training with the Hatters, however, it is unknown if he is still on trial at the Bedfordshire club.

Regan Poole has also been named in association with the Hatters, with an exclusive Football League World report claiming that Luton are part of a group of Championship clubs who are interested in the 24-year-old.

In – Holding midfielder

Lower on the priority list, but seemingly another area of the pitch that Luton need to strengthen, a tenacious holding midfielder whose primary objective is to disrupt play should be looked at.

Henri Lansbury is unable to play consistently at Kenilworth Road because of injury concerns, with the Hatters needing a younger version of the combative yet elegant midfielder.

Luton could look to use the Premier League loan market here.

Out – Harry Cornick

With Harry Cornick’s contract at Kenilworth Road set to expire in 2023, the Hatters may look to sanction his departure in January.

The 27-year-old could also sign a pre-contract arrangement with a club from Europe if any interest outside of the UK was to surface.

Despite possessing lots of desirable qualities, Cornick has seen game time decrease at Kenilworth Road this season and could be prepared to depart.

Out – Louie Watson

Louie Watson is an exciting talent at Luton and has impressed in the first-team in the rare opportunities he has been given thus far.

Technically extremely gifted, the young midfielder could perhaps do with a League One loan stint so that he could boost confidence levels ahead of the next campaign.

Watson has an exciting future with the Bedfordshire club but perhaps needs to gain more experience before knocking on Edwards’ door.