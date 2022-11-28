2 ins and 2 outs we could see at Cardiff City in the January transfer window

Cardiff City face a considerable amount of uncertainty going into the January transfer window, with it currently being unclear whether there will be a considerable amount of funds for Mark Hudson to spend.

The ex-Huddersfield Town man will surely be eager to put his stamp on the first-team squad with a few additions during the winter, with Hudson set to enter his first window as the Bluebirds’ boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September.

One thing is for certain – they won’t be anywhere near as busy as they were in the summer when Morison was given permission to complete a major rebuild of the first-team squad, with many former key first-teamers being released and others coming in.

Think you know everything about Cardiff City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year were Cardiff City founded? 1900 1901 1899 1898

Some would argue that Hudson should look to minimise movement when January comes around to retain stability at the Cardiff City Stadium, something that’s much-needed following their managerial change and a very busy previous window.

There have been some Cardiff-related transfer stories flying about in recent months though – and it seems likely that at least one move will happen with several players being linked with moves both to and away from the Welsh capital.

And with this, we take a look at four transfer deals that could happen at the Cardiff City Stadium during the winter window.

In: Regan Poole

Football League World understands several Championship sides are currently interested in taking former Manchester United defender Poole away from Lincoln City.

The right-back is currently the subject of interest from the Bluebirds, Queens Park Rangers, Millwall, Luton Town, Huddersfield and Blackpool, though the former may feel as though they are in pole position considering he was born in the Welsh capital and previously spent time with the club.

Hudson’s men would need to fork out a fee to lure him back to Wales – but it’s something they should probably be willing to do with Perry Ng operating in central defence. Mahlon Romeo could certainly benefit from having more competition on the right-hand side.

In: Keanu Baccus

Shining for St Mirren this season with two goals in 14 league appearances, he deservedly earned a call-up from Australia for the World Cup, making two substitute appearances in Qatar thus far.

Their win against Tunisia has given them a real chance of getting to the knockout stages of the tournament and that can only be a plus for the midfielder who will be desperate to impress ahead of a potential move in January.

Huddersfield Town and Cardiff have both been linked with him – but the Terriers’ links to him have been doubted and that could put the Welsh side in pole position to recruit him.

The Bluebirds rebuilt their central midfield in the summer and may be keen to add one more face there, with the Australian able to operate in a deep-lying role.

Out: Curtis Nelson

The 29-year-old has endured a mixed time at Cardiff – and for the sake of all parties – it may be best if the defender moved on in January.

Conceding two penalties earlier in the campaign, the central defender has done well to recover from that but his game time has been limited and with this, it would make sense for the Bluebirds to move him on if they can replace him.

Derby County are one side reported to be interested in him and they could benefit from his presence with the Rams arguably needing more depth in central defence.

Out: Mark McGuinness

Currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, it may not make too much of a difference to the Bluebirds’ 2022/23 campaign if they were to offload McGuinness permanently.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Owls are interested in making this move for the defender permanent, though it’s currently unclear whether Hudson is willing to let him go at this point.

Wednesday are likely to have more spending power than most League One sides during the winter window – but Cardiff may want to keep hold of the 21-year-old considering he’s only likely to improve in the coming years.

And they may be especially keen to retain him if Nelson leaves during the winter window, so it would be a surprise if this deal happened.